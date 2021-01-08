S&P 500 Index to march forward targeting 3900 – Credit Suisse

Above 3785, S&P 500 reasserts its core bull trend and the Credit Suisse analyst team looks for strength to extend to the core target and “measured triangle objective” at 3900.

Key quotes

“The S&P 500 Index has pushed strongly higher after neutralizing its bearish ‘reversal day’, clearing with ease the cluster of Fibonacci resistances at 3765/85. This should clear the way for strength to extend directly further with resistance seen next at 3812 ahead of 3825/32 and eventually the ‘measured triangle objective’ at 3900.”

“With a cluster of further Fibonacci projection resistances seen at 3900 and stretching up to 3925/30, we maintain our call to look for a cap here and a fresh and likely we think more protracted consolidation phase. Should strength instead directly extend, we see resistance next at 4000, then 4070/75.”

“Support moves to 3796 initially, then the price gap from yesterday morning, seen starting at 3765 and stretching down to 3748/38, which we look to hold to keep the immediate risk higher.”