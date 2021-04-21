S&P 500 Index to look for an interim peak at the 4200 zone – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 Index has all but achieved the 4200 area and with the market seen at its “typical” extreme analysts at Credit Suisse are looking for an interim peak here, reinforced by the poor Volume picture and overextended sentiment readings.

15% above 200-day average currently at 4157

“Below support at 4126/21 is needed to add weight to the view of an interim peak at 4200, as this would mark a near-term top for a fall back to 4068, then 4034/20, where we would then look for a fresh floor. Below though would warn of a more protracted correction lower and a move towards the 63-day average, currently at 3933.”

“Big picture, even if correct, our bias would be to view a pullback/correction from 4200 as temporary and corrective, with a clear break in due course seen opening the door to a move to 4260 next, then 4350.”

“We can often see 10%-15% above the 200-day average as the upper extreme for the S&P 500, which is where the market currently resides.”