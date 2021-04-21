S&P 500 Index to look for an interim peak at the 4200 zone – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 Index has all but achieved the 4200 area and with the market seen at its “typical” extreme analysts at Credit Suisse are looking for an interim peak here, reinforced by the poor Volume picture and overextended sentiment readings.
15% above 200-day average currently at 4157
“Below support at 4126/21 is needed to add weight to the view of an interim peak at 4200, as this would mark a near-term top for a fall back to 4068, then 4034/20, where we would then look for a fresh floor. Below though would warn of a more protracted correction lower and a move towards the 63-day average, currently at 3933.”
“Big picture, even if correct, our bias would be to view a pullback/correction from 4200 as temporary and corrective, with a clear break in due course seen opening the door to a move to 4260 next, then 4350.”
“We can often see 10%-15% above the 200-day average as the upper extreme for the S&P 500, which is where the market currently resides.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
