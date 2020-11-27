S&P 500 Index to look for a break to new highs above 3646 – Credit Suisse

An unsurprisingly quiet session for the S&P 500 ahead of Thanksgiving on Wednesday leaves the immediate outlook unchanged. Support at 3595/78 now ideally holds for a break to a new high above 3646 to retest trend resistance from February, now at 3677, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.

Key quotes

“With the market holding support from its rising 13-day average, now at 3568 and having cleared resistance at 3629 this in our view marks a bullish ‘pennant’ continuation pattern to reinforce the existing and larger bull ‘triangle’.

“Whilst we do still have concerns (daily RSI momentum is not yet confirming the break higher and the market is above what we see as its ‘typical’ extreme) our bias though remains to continue to give the upside the benefit of the doubt still, looking for a break above 3646 for a retest of trend resistance from February, today seen at 3677, but with fresh sellers still expected here for now. Through here remains needed to inject momentum to the rally with resistance then seen at 3700 next, then 3720.”

“Support moves to 3618 initially, beneath which can see a move back to 3595/78, which we look to ideally hold. A break though would warn of further sideways ranging, and a fall back to 3544/38.”