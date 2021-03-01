S&P 500 Index to find a floor above a cluster of key supports at 3792/74 – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 Index has tested and held as expected what is seen as more important supports at 3792/74 – the early February price gap and rising 63-day average – and the bias of the Credit Suisse analyst team remains for this to remain a floor to define the lower end of a sideways range.

Key quotes

“S&P 500 setback has extended to test and hold as expected what we see as more important supports at 3792/74 – the early February price gap and rising 63-day average – and our bias remains for this to remain a floor, for now at least, to define the lower end of a sideways ranging phase.”

“Immediate resistance is seen at 3861, then the 13-day exponential average and price resistance at 3872/76, back above which is needed to ease the immediate downside bias, for strength back to the near-term downtrend at 3917/18, potentially the 3929/34 highs of last week.”

“Near-term support is seen at 3809. A close below 3774 though would be seen as technically important, raising the prospect of a more protracted and deeper corrective phase with support seen next at 3729/26 and then more importantly at the 3694 late January low.”