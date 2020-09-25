S&P 500 Index to fall towards the 200-DMA at 3106 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 has extended its decline following its expected rejection of resistance at 3319/29. Economists at Credit Suisse stay biased lower for a deeper corrective setback with support seen at 3204/00 and eventually the 200-day average at 3106.
More:
-
S&P 500 Index: Rotation needs macro support – Charles Schwab
-
Equity Markets to extend the correction another 10% – Morgan Stanley
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 has extended its setback after being capped as expected at near-term resistance at 3319/29 and with the falling 13-day average now also here and with a large bearish ‘outside day’ established we continue to look for a deeper corrective setback.”
“Support is seen initially at 3230 initially, then yesterday’s low at 3209, which is just ahead of our next objective at 3204/3198, which we continue to look to hold at first. A break in due course though can expose the 200-day average at 3106, ahead of which we would look to establish an important floor.”
“Resistance at 3282/83 ideally caps to keep the immediate risk lower. Above can see a recovery back to 3315/29, but with better sellers still expected here. Only above here would suggest we are seeing a near-term base form.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges weekly lows after mixed Durable Goods Orders
US Durable Goods Orders were up a measly 0.4% in August, missing expectations of 1.0%, although Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft jumped 1.8%. Equities bounce from lows, but the dollar maintains its strength.
GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the retreat below 1.2750, as the US dollar makes a comeback amid a cautious market mood. The cable briefly regained 1.28 after an EU official reportedly said that the tide may be turning despite no big breakthroughs.
Gold on the defensive, below $1870 level amid stronger USD
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s modest bounce from two-month lows. The prevalent USD buying interest capped the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity. A turnaround in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit deeper losses.
Binance blacklisted in Russia
The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80
WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.