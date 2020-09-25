S&P 500 Index to fall towards the 200-DMA at 3106 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 has extended its decline following its expected rejection of resistance at 3319/29. Economists at Credit Suisse stay biased lower for a deeper corrective setback with support seen at 3204/00 and eventually the 200-day average at 3106.

More:

Key quotes

“The S&P 500 has extended its setback after being capped as expected at near-term resistance at 3319/29 and with the falling 13-day average now also here and with a large bearish ‘outside day’ established we continue to look for a deeper corrective setback.”

“Support is seen initially at 3230 initially, then yesterday’s low at 3209, which is just ahead of our next objective at 3204/3198, which we continue to look to hold at first. A break in due course though can expose the 200-day average at 3106, ahead of which we would look to establish an important floor.”

“Resistance at 3282/83 ideally caps to keep the immediate risk lower. Above can see a recovery back to 3315/29, but with better sellers still expected here. Only above here would suggest we are seeing a near-term base form.”