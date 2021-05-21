S&P 500 Index to extend its climb on a break above the 4172/88 area – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 surged higher on Thursday after holding above the key uptrend from November, which rises to 4084 today. Resistance stays at 4183/88, which economists at Credit Suisse expect to prove a tough barrier to keep the market trapped in its recent range. Only above here would reassert the uptrend.
See: S&P 500 Index to advance nicely towards 4500 by end-2022, defying inflation risks – CE
Current consolidation phase to extend further above 4039
“The choppy back and forth price action this week is very much in line with our base case of further consolidation over the next couple of weeks above key supports, including the uptrend from November 2020 at 4084 as well as the price gap from early April and the rising 63-day average at 4039/34.”
“Next key resistance is seen at the price gap at 4172/88. Whilst below here, further choppiness within the context of a sideways range is likely in our view. Post this sideways phase, an eventual close above 4172/88 would hint at an early resumption of the uptrend, opening up a move to the recent record highs at 4238. A close above here is ultimately needed though to reassert the core bull uptrend, end the broader Q2 consolidation and trigger an eventual move to our next key objective at 4350.”
“Near-term support moves to 4122/16, then the November uptrend at 4084. Only a closing break below 4039/20 would suggest a deeper drawdown, with the next initial supports at 4001/00, then 3944.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls sub-1.2200 on Lagarde comments
ECB’s President Christine Lagarde reaffirmed that accommodative policies will remain necessary for months to come, putting some pressure on the shared currency despite upbeat local data. EUR/USD trades in the 1.2180/90 price zone.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs and turns neutral
The GBP/USD pair trades in the 1.4190 area after topping 1.4233 following the release of upbeat UK Retail Sales. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs came out mixed.
XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range, just above the $1,875 level.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
GameStop Corp gains during choppy session for meme stocks
NYSE:GME continues to defy logic and valuations and has somehow maintained its lofty triple-digit stock price.