S&P 500 Index to continue piling up gains towards 4200 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 strength has extended to the top of its multi-year channel at 4125/30, with the index now seen moving into typical “extreme” territory. Credit Suisse’s bias though is for the rally to extend further yet to 4200, where the market would then be highly alert to signs of a potential top and correction/consolidation.
S&P 500 is now above the top of its “typical” extreme
“We maintain an immediate bullish stance for now and continue to look for the rally to extend further, ideally to our 4200 Q2 objective, we now hold a more cautious footing given the market is seen in “extreme” territory.”
“We see resistance next at 4138 ahead of Fibonacci projection resistance at 4175/79. Our ‘ideal’ roadmap remains for a push to our 4200 target but we essentially now look for a top in this 4175/4200 zone.”
“Near-term support moves to 4115, then 4108, with the price gap from Friday morning at 4097/96 needing to hold to keep the immediate risk higher. Below can see a fall back to 4068.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
