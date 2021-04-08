S&P 500 Index to challenge the top of the 12-year trend channel at 4115 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 is seeing near-term consolidation at 4070/75 but analysts at Credit Suisse see scope for the market to test pivotal resistance from the top of its 12-year trend channel from the 2009 low at 4115.
See: S&P 500 Index climbs above 4,000, further upside ahead – UBS
S&P 500 remains well supported at a high level
“We continue to see scope for the rally to extend further yet. Support at 4068 holding can maintain an immediate upside bias for a break above 4086 for further strength to Fibonacci projection resistance at 4104/08, then what we view as more significant resistance at 4115/19. This is not only trend resistance from last November but more importantly, is the top of the 12-year trend channel from the 2009 low.”
“Whilst we still look for an eventual move to our 4200 objective some point this quarter, we would be highly cautious of an interim top around 4115/19.”
“Below 4068 can ease the immediate upside bias for a fall back to 4057 initially, then the price gap from Monday morning at 4034/20, but with fresh buyers expected here for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.19 ahead of data, Powell
EUR/USD is off its highs near 1.19. After the Fed's minutes showed the bank is set to continue supporting the economy, a speech by Chair Powell is awaited. Concerns about AstraZeneca's vaccines weighed on the euro. US jobless claims are also on the radar.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the US dollar stabilizes after retreating earlier. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, around $1,745-46 hurdle
A softer tone around the USD assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields might cap any meaningful upside. A sustained move beyond the $1,745-46 hurdle is needed to confirm a bullish bias.
Cardano on cusp of colossal breakout toward $2
Cardano price has formed a bull flag on the 3-day chart. ADA faces one key resistance level before a potential massive breakout to new all-time highs. On-chain metrics suggest that ADA bulls will encounter relatively weak resistance ahead.
Stock Market Live: Investors cheer Fed dovishness, chip shortage weighs on EV-makers
The Powell Put is alive and kicking – meeting minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting have shown a willingness to keep interest rates near zero and bond-buying at a rapid pace.