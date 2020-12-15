S&P 500 Index: The risk of a deeper corrective setback increases – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 Index has now closed (just) below its 13-day exponential average and as daily MACD momentum has crossed lower, the risk for a corrective setback looks to be increasing, the Credit Suisse analysts team reports.
See: S&P 500 Index to soar to 4,100 by June-2021 on a vaccine deployment early next year – UBS
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 rally continues to lose momentum with the market unable to hold its early gains from yesterday, closing (just) below its 13-day exponential average, with daily MACD now having also crossed lower.”
“Below support at 3636/33 would see this pressure increase further with support then seen next at 3625/22 ahead of the late November low and price gap at 3594/78, with fresh buyers expected here. Failure to hold here though would be seen exposing the 38.2% retracement of the October/December rally at 3530.”
“Whilst 3633 holds a slight upward bias can be maintained but with a move above 3671 needed to clear the way for a move back to 3698, then 3712, ahead of our 3720/25 next objective.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.