S&P 500 Index: The break of support at 3585 warns of further near-term ranging – Credit Suisse

Whilst analysts at Credit Suisse remain bullish on the S&P 500 Index, the break of gap support at 3585 on Wednesday is seeing adding weight to the view for further near-term consolidation and a test of support at 3519/09.

Key quotes

“The S&P 500 saw a sharp pullback at the end of the session on Wednesday as strength stalled ahead of the 3645 current high, never mind trend resistance from February, now at 3669, adding weight to our view a more cautious rather than aggressive bullish stance is warranted given a growing number of overextension measures - 88% of S&P 500 stocks are above their 200-day average and the market remains at the upper end of its ‘typical’ extreme.”

“With gap support at 3585 broken we look for further near-term ranging to thus emerge and a deeper pullback with support seen at 3553 next, then what we continue to look to be better support, starting at the 13-day exponential average at 3531 and stretching down to the recent lows and the price gap prior to the initial Pfizer vaccine announcement at 3519/09, which we continue to look to hold to form a potential bullish ‘pennant’ pattern.”

“Resistance moves to 3589 initially, then 3618/19. Above 3629 remains needed to clear the way for a fresh test of the current high at 3645, then trend resistance from February, now at 3669.”