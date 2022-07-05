“Resistance is seen at 3946, then the price gap from earlier in June, starting at 3974 and stretching up to 4017/19, which also coincides with the 38.2% retracement of the March/June fall and the top of the trend channel from April. We look for a cap here if reached to maintain the short-term downward pressure on equity markets. A break would significantly improve the short-term technical outlook, with the next key resistance seen at 4088/4101.”

“Support is seen at 3739/15, below which would open up a retest of the 3637/33 2022 low. We note that the next support below here is seen at 3600/3594, then the key 50% retracement support at 3519/3500.”

“The S&P 500 remains in a short-term consolidation phase after recently holding above the bottom of its trend channel from April, however, the market remains below key moving averages and momentum indicators stay negative, which points to further short-term weakness over the next 2-4 weeks.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.