S&P 500 Index technical analysis: US stocks slide below 2,985.00 as trade talks make no progress

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 broke below the 2,985.00 resistance.
  • Support can be seen at 2,965 and the 2,950 level.
     

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P 500 is retreating sharply below the 3,000.00 mark among stalling trade talks and mixed earnings.


S&P500 4-hour chart

Bears broke below the 2,985.00 resistance as the market is testing the 100 SMA. The correction down seem to have room to the downside towards 2,965.00 and 2,950.00. Looking up resistance is seen at 2,985.00 and 3,010.00


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2978.25
Today Daily Change -24.50
Today Daily Change % -0.82
Today daily open 3002.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2969.28
Daily SMA50 2895.36
Daily SMA100 2879.32
Daily SMA200 2775.35
Levels
Previous Daily High 3018.75
Previous Daily Low 3001.75
Previous Weekly High 3014.25
Previous Weekly Low 2960.25
Previous Monthly High 2965
Previous Monthly Low 2729.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3008.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3012.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 2996.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 2990.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 2979.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 3013.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 3024.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 3030.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

