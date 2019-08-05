S&P 500 Index technical analysis: Big bears shed blood in the Street as the trade war is taking its toll

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 is in free fall as the trade war is sending Wall Street into a frenzy.
  • The level to beat for bears are seen at the 2,847.00 and 2,813.00 levels. 
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 Index is having a steep correction down as the market is trading below the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US-China trade war is sending US stock market into panic mode.
 

S&P500 4-hour chart

 
The market is having a vertical move down while slicing through many support levels and below the main SMAs. The bears are in control and their goal is to probably break below 2,847.00 to reach the 2,813.00 level.
 

S&P500 4-hour chart

 
The index is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances can be located near the 2,890.00 and 2,910.00 levels. 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2848
Today Daily Change -87.00
Today Daily Change % -2.96
Today daily open 2935
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2992.34
Daily SMA50 2931.34
Daily SMA100 2904.79
Daily SMA200 2793.07
Levels
Previous Daily High 2960
Previous Daily Low 2913.75
Previous Weekly High 3027
Previous Weekly Low 2913.75
Previous Monthly High 3028.5
Previous Monthly Low 2952.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2931.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2942.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 2912.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 2890
Daily Pivot Point S3 2866.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 2958.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 2982.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 3005

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles around 1.1200 as dollar fell on escalating trade war

EUR/USD settles around 1.1200 as dollar fell on escalating trade war

China let the Yuan devalue to its lowest in over a decade, sending the greenback down against all major rivals and at the same time, spurring risk aversion. EUR/USD added roughly 200 pips after hitting last week a multi-year low.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD upward potential limited by Brexit woes

GBP/USD upward potential limited by Brexit woes

Despite dollar’s sell-off, the Pound was unable to attract investors amid prevalent concerns about a hard-Brexit. GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.2150.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion

USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion

The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.

USD/JPY News

Gold carving out bullish case for 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560

Gold carving out bullish case for 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560

Gold has been in demand and extended its Friday's rally, moving to a high of $1,469.70 following heightened tensions n the global stage between the US and China taking the spotlight away from the Federal Reserve for the time being.

Gold News

RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios

RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios

When the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates – others follow. However, in the Reserve Bank of Australia's case – it has already slashed rates twice. The RBA is set to leave the Cash Rate unchanged at 1% and pause after two consecutive reductions. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  