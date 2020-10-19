S&P 500 Index: Support at 3447/28 ideally hold for an eventual test of the 3588/92 high – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 is holding support from the ‘neckline’ to its ‘head & shoulders’ base at 3447/28 and the Credit Suisse analyst team bias remains to view weakness as corrective ahead of an eventual challenge on the 3588 record high.
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 continues to hold above support from the ‘neckline’ to its base and the rising 13-day exponential average at 3447/28 and we continue to look for a floor above this zone and for the uptrend to resume.”
“Resistance remains at 3528, above which is needed to suggest the pullback is over for strength back to 3550, above which can see resistance at 3565 next and eventually the 3588/92 high, which is also the upper end of its ‘typical’ extreme (15% above the 200-day average). Whilst this should clearly be respected, we look for a break in due course, with the “measured base objective” at 3653.”
“Below 3447/18 would throw a serious question mark over the base, with support seen at 3396 next.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
