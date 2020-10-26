S&P 500 Index: Support at 3420/15 needs to hold to maintain an upward bias – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 is seen finely balanced near term and needs to hold 3420/15 to maintain an upward bias with resistance seen at 3477. The VIX though has moved sharply higher this morning and the Credit Suisse analyst team watches resistance from the 31.18 late September high.
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 continues to hold the 38.2% retracement of its September/October rally at 3420, but is unable to make a decisive break higher and with the US election getting closer the immediate outlook stays finely balanced.”
“For now, we continue to look for 3420/15 to try and hold with resistance seen at 3477 initially, above which is needed to clear the way for a move back to 3516, then the potential downtrend from early September, today seen at 3536. Above 3550 remains needed to open the door to a challenge on the 3588 record high.”
“Below 3415 would throw a serious question mark over the base for a test of the 63-day average and price/gap support at 3388/80. Below here would turn the risks back lower within the range and suggest further consolidation. “
“The VIX has moved sharply higher this morning and we watch resistance from the 31.18 late September high. Above here would mark a base to warn of a more concerted move higher, with resistance then seen next at 36.25.”
