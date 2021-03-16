S&P 500 Index: Strong move higher to struggle at 3975/80 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 above 3915 can see the immediate risk stay higher with resistance seen at 3975/80 next and eventually at the 4070/75 level, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.
See:
-
S&P 500 Index still have much further to rise for three reasons – Natixis
-
S&P 500 Index: Rally to continue as the US economic recovery gains momentum – UBS
- S&P 500 Index to climb towards 4100 by end-2021 – Deutsche Bank
Key quotes
“S&P 500 has seen a stronger move higher for a close at a new record high and with volume solid and with breadth measures positive we maintain our tactical bullish bias.”
“Immediate resistance is seen at the top of the potential trend channel from late February and Fibonacci projection resistance at 3975/80, from which we will look for a fresh pullback at first. Beyond in due course though should see resistance at the psychological 4000 mark, then 4025.”
“Big picture, we continue to look for a move in due course to our next flagged objective at 4070/75, from which we look for a fresh phase of consolidation.”
“Near-term support moves higher to 3960/58, below which can see a pullback to 3948, then 3926/24, with 3915 now ideally holding to keep the immediate risk higher. Below can see a deeper setback to the rising 13-day exponential average at 3899/97.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally higher after upbeat German data
EUR/USD has taken advantage of falling yields to hold above 1.19 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 76.6 points. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
Shorts send out an SOS for help
SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.