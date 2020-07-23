S&P 500 Index stays in red after Florida reports biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths

Florida's Department of Health announced on Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 10,249 to a total of 389,868, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily update revealed that the COVID-19-related fatalities rose by 173 to 5,632 to mark the biggest single-day increase since the pandemic started.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes continue to trade with modest losses after this report. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was down 0.15% on the day at 3,270.