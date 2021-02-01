S&P 500 Index starts new week sharply higher on stimulus hopes

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Wall Street's main indexes are posting impressive gains on Monday.
  • US President Joe Biden will meet with Republican senators to discuss $600 billion COVID relief plan.
  • The S&P 500 Technology Index is up nearly 1.5%.

Major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher on Monday as investors cheer renewed hopes for additional fiscal stimulus in the US. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.75% on the day at 30,203, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.95% at 3,749 and the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 1.25% at 13,087.

Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down nearly 5% on the day.

US Republican Senator Susan Collins announced that US President Joe Biden has agreed to meet with 10 Republican senators on Monday to discuss the stimulus package worth around $600 billion.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Consumer Discretionary and the Technology indexes both gain more than 1% as the top performers after the opening bell. On the other hand, the defensive Utilities and Real Estate indexes trade in the negative territory.

S&P 500 chart (daily)

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD under mild-pressure, struggling sub-1.2100

EUR/USD under mild-pressure, struggling sub-1.2100

The EUR/USD pair bounced from the 1.2060 region but remains below 1.21. The dollar eases as equities stage a modest comeback as retail investors’ frenzy temporarily cooled.

EUR/USD News

Silver: XAG/USD rallies hard to eight-year highs at $30, more gains in the offing

Silver: XAG/USD rallies hard to eight-year highs at $30, more gains in the offing

XAG/USD tested the $30 mark for the first time in eight years. Bulls remain in control amid the retail-trade frenzy. $32.25 next in sight for buyers amid bullish monthly RSI

Read more

DOGE must break through this crucial resistance barrier to resume uptrend

DOGE must break through this crucial resistance barrier to resume uptrend

Dogecoin went ballistic last week following the pump on Reddit and Twitter. As covered, the token soared by more than 600% to exchange hands at $0.088. Dogecoin briefly stepped into the top ten bracket, but a correction started soon after. 

Read more

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc soars after receiving r/WallStreetBets reinforcements

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc soars after receiving r/WallStreetBets reinforcements

NYSE:AMC is at the epicenter of the ongoing feud between Reddit subgroup r/WallStreetBets and big hedge fund managers on Wall Street, and it is reaping the rewards. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Scope for a re-visit to 91.00

US Dollar Index: Scope for a re-visit to 91.00

DXY picks up extra pace and trades at shouting distance from the key 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures