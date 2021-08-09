S&P 500 Index: Stage set for a potential but temporary stall – Credit Suisse

“A close above 4459 would see the immediate risk stay higher for a move to the psychological 4500 level next, with the upper end of its ‘typical’ extreme (15% above the 200-day average) now at 4556.”

“We look for the top of the range and trend resistance from April at 4455/59 to try and cap for now with support seen at 4416 initially, then 4402/00. Below this latter area is needed to ease the immediate upside bias for a fall back to more important price and gap support at 4381/64, but only below here would mark a near-term top for a corrective phase and a fall back to support at 4350, then 4331/21.”

“S&P 500 has finally achieved our Q3 objective zone at 4436/56 and whilst we maintain our view of looking for a potential but temporary stall in the rally here, we continue to acknowledge the strong underlying momentum suggesting the ‘path of least resistance’ overall stays seen higher.”

S&P 500 has reached the 4436/56 zone. Strategists at Credit Suisse continue to not chase strength through here for now and look for a temporary and corrective pause to emerge.

