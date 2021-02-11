S&P 500 Index: Resistance cluster at 3900/3930 to cap for some consolidation – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 Index remains at the 3900/3930 resistance cluster and the “ideal” roadmap remains for a cap here at first and for a consolidation/correction phase to unfold, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.
Key quotes
“S&P 500 is showing tentative signs of stalling at our 3900/3900 ‘measured triangle objective’ and resistance zone and although we continue to see the broader trend higher, our ‘ideal’ base case remains for a cap here at first and for a temporary consolidation/correction phase to unfold.”
“Support moves to 3897 initially, then 3885/82 below which would now add weight to our view as this would see a minor top complete for a retreat back to 3871 initially, then the rising 13-day exponential average, currently at 3854. A close below here is needed to suggest a lengthier consolidation can emerge, with support seen next at 3840/30.”
“Big picture, our bias remains to view consolidation as a temporary pause ahead of a sustained break above 3930 in due course with resistance next at 3950/51 ahead of 3983 and eventually 4070/75.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2130 as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs
GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.
XAU/USD struggles to built on intraday bounce, flat-lined below $1845
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and reversed the early lost ground. Sliding US bond yields turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the commodity. The upbeat market mood kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven metal.
Dogecoin is on the verge of a massive 20% move
Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week but has settled down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset has been trading sideways and awaits a potential 20% move to the upside if bulls can remain in control.
US Dollar Index: A breakdown of 90.00 is still likely
DXY’s decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.