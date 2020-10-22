S&P 500 Index recovers as Pelosi urges a fiscal stimulus deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that is urgent to reach a deal. The Democratic leader has also said that progress has been made on a stimulus package, stating "w are just about there."

The S&P Index has bounced off the lows in response, but stocks remain in the red. The fate of the next relief package has been dominating markets in the past few weeks. The clock is ticking down toward Election Day on November 3.

Democrats and Republicans have been coalsecing around a package worth around $2 trillion to help the economy recover from the coronavirus crisis.