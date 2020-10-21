S&P 500 Index: Recent weakness to hold above the base at 3428/18 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 posted a relatively neutral session on Tuesday, completing an “inverted hammer” candlestick reversal, which reinforces the conviction that the “neckline” to its “head & shoulders” base and the 38.2% retracement of the recent recovery at 3428/18 will hold for a turn back higher, as per Credit Suisse.
See: S&P 500 Index: Current 3100-3588 trading range to stay for a while – Morgan Stanley
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 posted a relatively neutral session on Tuesday, completing a potentially bullish ‘inverted hammer’ candlestick reversal above the “neckline” to its recently completed base at 3428/27 and the 38.2% retracement of the recent recovery at 3420/18. This reversal pattern reinforces our view that 3428/18 will provide a solid floor for the uptrend to resume.”
“Resistance moves to 3477, above which would bullishly confirm yesterday’s session for strength back to 3516/18, then 3550, above which would trigger a move back to the 3588/94 high, which is also the upper end of its ‘typical’ extreme (15% above the 200-day average). Whilst this should clearly be respected, we look for a break in due course, with our ‘measured base objective’ at 3653.”
“Below 3428/18 would throw a serious question mark over the base, with support seen at 3397 next, the 63-day average. Below here would turn the risks back lower within the range and suggest further consolidation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
