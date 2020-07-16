S&P 500 Index rebounds from daily lows despite concerning COVID-19 figures from Florida

Florida's Department of Health announced on Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 13,965 to a total of 315,775.

Further details of the report revealed that the total COVID-19-related fatalities rose by 156 to 4,782 to mark the biggest single-day increase.

Market reaction

Despite these worrying figures, Wall Street's main indexes recovered modestly from daily lows. The S&P 500 Index, which dropped to a daily low of 3,198, was last seen losing 0.6% on the day at 3,207.