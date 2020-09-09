S&P 500 Index rebounds after three-day slump, opens more than 1% higher

Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Wednesday.

All major S&P 500 sectors trade in the positive territory.

Technology Index gains nearly 2% to fuel the rally.

Major equity indexes in the US started the day decisively higher on Wednesday as risk flows dominate the financial markets. Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, is down 5.5% on the day.

As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 1.3% on the day at 3,374, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 1% at 27,767 and the Nasdaq Composite was surging 1.65% at 11,025.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, all of which trade in the positive territory in the early trade, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is up nearly 2% to fuel the rally. The Financials Index and the Energy Index are up 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, as the under-performers.

S&P 500 chart (daily)