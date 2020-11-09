S&P 500 Index rallies to all time highs on COVID vaccine game changer

- Global risk assets rally on the vaccine news, sending the oil and bank shares higher, stay-at-homes lower.
- World stocks have been enjoying a series of risk-on events at the start of the week.
The global markets have been scaling to record highs earlier in the day due to the expectations of better global trade ties and more monetary stimulus under President-elect Biden.
However, the latest headline in the news of a vaccine breakthrough has sent Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs.
The first successful data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial has spurred hopes of the economy recovering quickly from a year of pandemic-driven crisis.
We have seen risk assets everywhere rally on the sentiment, including oil prices which have surged more than 8%.
The S&P 500 index charged to a high of 3,645.99 from a low of 3,583.04 to tally up over 3% on the day so far after drugmaker Pfizer PFE and its German partner BioNTech BNTX said data from the large-scale trial of their vaccine showed it was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
"This (news) is extremely important and should give the market confidence that Pfizer's candidate offers a breakthrough in terms of reaching herd immunity at some point next year," said Robin Winkler, strategist at Deutsche Bank Research.
We have seen individual sectors hit hardest by the virus and lockdowns jump back to life.
Boeing Co BA jumped 14%, while airlines XAL and cruise line operators NCLH CCL were trading between 18% and 35% higher.
''Pfizer and BioNTech said they had found no serious safety concerns so far and expected to seek US emergency use authorization later this month,'' Reuters reported.
Consequently, we have seen the proxy trades such as the S&P energy index SPN on course for its best day since April and bank shares, SPXBK rallying some 13%.
In contrast, the tech sector has suffered with the "stay-at-home" pandemic plays losing out with Netflix Inc NFLX falling 5.8% and Amazon.com Inc AMZN down 2.8%.
S&P 500 levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|3616.75
|Today Daily Change
|104.50
|Today Daily Change %
|2.98
|Today daily open
|3512.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3429.78
|Daily SMA50
|3403.3
|Daily SMA100
|3331.41
|Daily SMA200
|3129.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3525.75
|Previous Daily Low
|3464.25
|Previous Weekly High
|3529.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|3277.25
|Previous Monthly High
|3548.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|3234.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3502.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3487.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3475.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3439.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3414.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3537.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3562.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3598.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.18 as dollar surges with yields
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.28 as US yields surge. Earlier, the pair hit a high above 1.19 following Pfizer's announcement of significant success in developing a covid vaccine The fallout from the US elections is watched.
GBP/USD trades above 1.31 amid vaccine hopes, Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is off the highs as the dollar recovers alongside yields. Pfizer said its coronavirus vaccine has proved 90% efficient in preventing infections. The UK has pre-ordered around 40 million doses. Brexit talks are also eyed.
XAU/USD unable to find support, drops to test September lows near $1850
Gold is falling sharply on Monday amid risk appetite following the report that Pfizer’s vaccine was more than 90% effective. The yellow is down by almost 5% trading at the lowest since late September.
Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun
Scientific outlet Stat explains that Pfizer's vaccine success is promising for three other efforts. Approval of other vaccines would hasten the distribution of immunization. The stock market rally may have considerable room to run.
WTI jumps to three-week tops, above mid-$40.00s on COVID vaccine news
WTI futures witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Monday and surged to near three-week tops, around the $40.65-70 region during the mid-European session.