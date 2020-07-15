S&P 500 Index: Pushing higher despite more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in Florida

Florida's Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 10,181 to a total of 301,810.

Further details of the report revealed that the total COVID-19-related fatalities rose by 112 to 4,626. Additionally, hospitalizations surged by 453 in the past 24 hours to 19,334.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat despite these figures. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was at its highest level since late February at 3,235, gaining 1.2% on a daily basis.