S&P 500 Index pulls away from daily highs after Florida reports new 9,440 COVID-19 cases

Florida's Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 9,440 to a total of 369,834.

Further details of the report revealed that the total COVID-19-related hospitalizations decreased by 11 to 9,443 and the death toll rose by 136 to 5,319.

Market reaction

Although this report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) retreated slightly from daily highs in the last minutes. As of writing, the SPX was still up 0.45% on the day at 3,266.