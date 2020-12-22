S&P 500 Index posts small losses below 3,700 after US data

Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed on Tuesday.

Upward revision to third-quarter GDP growth fails to boost sentiment.

S&P 500 Technology Index is the top performer after the opening bell.

Major equity indexes in the US trade little changed on Tuesday amid a lack of interest in financial markets ahead of Christmas holiday. As of writing, the Nasdaq Composite was posting small daily gains at 12,694, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.13% at 3,690 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.3% at 30,128.

Earlier in the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that it revised the third-quarter annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 33.4% from 33.1% in its previous estimate but this data was largely ignored by market participants. Later in the session, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Technology Index is up 0.6% as the top performer in the early trade. On the other hand, the Energy Index is down 0.55%.

S&P 500 chart (daily)