S&P 500 Index posts small losses below 3,700 after US data

- Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed on Tuesday.
- Upward revision to third-quarter GDP growth fails to boost sentiment.
- S&P 500 Technology Index is the top performer after the opening bell.
Major equity indexes in the US trade little changed on Tuesday amid a lack of interest in financial markets ahead of Christmas holiday. As of writing, the Nasdaq Composite was posting small daily gains at 12,694, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.13% at 3,690 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.3% at 30,128.
Earlier in the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that it revised the third-quarter annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 33.4% from 33.1% in its previous estimate but this data was largely ignored by market participants. Later in the session, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Technology Index is up 0.6% as the top performer in the early trade. On the other hand, the Energy Index is down 0.55%.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains volatile amid Brexit, covid strain uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3360 and quickly recovered ground, amid jittery trading. Brexit talks continue with hope for a compromise on fisheries. The UK and France are working to resolve the border closure, a result of the covid strain fears, which have weighed on markets.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.2250 amid better market mood, ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD has advanced to 1.2250 as markets recover from the covid strain news and the safe-haven dollar retreats. US fiscal stimulus cheers markets and America's final GDP beat estimates with 33.4%.
XAU/USD turns positive, climbs to $1880 level
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1867-66 region and might now be headed back towards the top end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1879-80 region, up around 0.10% for the day.
FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed
The safe-haven dollar is rising as concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain weigh on sentiment. Congress passed the stimulus bill as expected. Hopes for a Brexit breakthrough keep the pound afloat. US growth figures and vaccine developments are eyed.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.