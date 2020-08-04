S&P 500 Index posts modest gains near 3,300, Florida reports 5,446 new COVID-19 cases

Florida's Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 5,446 to a total of 497,330, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily publication revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 247 to 7,526 and the hospitalizations fell by 263 to 7,729.

Market reaction

Market participants largely ignored this report and Wall Street's main indexes continue to trade in tight ranges. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.15% on a daily basis at 3,300