S&P 500 Index opens with small losses below 3,500

S&P 500 continues to stay calm near 3,500.

Energy shares post heavy losses in early trade on Tuesday.

Rising tech shares continue to post Nasdaq Composite.

Wall Street's main indexes started the first day of September on a mixed note amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was posting small daily losses at 3,499, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.28% at 28,347 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.53% at 12,177.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is down 1.4% as the worst-performer. On the other hand, the Technology Index is gaining 0.5%, helping the tech-sensitive Nasdaq preserve its bullish momentum.

Earlier in the day, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNBC that the Senate GOP is looking at a $500 billion COVID-19 aid bill and added that he expects Republicans to bring is up next week. Nevertheless, these comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment.

S&P 500 chart (daily)