S&P 500 Index opens slightly lower, holds above 3,600

- Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Wednesday.
- Investors don't seem to be paying much attention to US data.
- Energy shares fall sharply ahead of Thanksgiving break.
Major equity indexes in the US started the day on a mixed note on Wednesday as investors don't seem to be enthusiastic about taking large positions ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.2% on the day at 3,627, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.4% at 29,926 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.35% at 12,125.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Wednesday that it left the third-quarter GDP growth steady at 33.1% in its second estimate. Other data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders in October rose by 1.3% to surpass the market expectation of 0.9% and the trade deficit widened to $80.29 billion in October from $79.36 billion in September.
Later in the session, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index and the FOMC's November Minutes will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is down nearly 2% pressured by profit-taking following the impressive rally witnessed in energy stocks on Monday and Tuesday.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 10-week highs after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading close to the 10-week highs. A big bulk of US data came in mixed. Durable goods orders beat estimates yet jobless claims disappointed with a rise. Q3 GDP was confirmed at 33.1%. The FOMC Minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.34 amid dollar weakness, shrugging off Brexit
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.34, amid dollar weakness. EC President von der Leyen reported progress in Brexit talks but also doubts that a deal can be reached. UK data US data was mixed.
XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows
Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
WTI flirts with 8-month highs just below $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI extends the rally above the $45.00 mark. Optimism on higher demand boosts crude oil prices. The EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes up next.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!