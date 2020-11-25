S&P 500 Index opens slightly lower, holds above 3,600

Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Wednesday.

Investors don't seem to be paying much attention to US data.

Energy shares fall sharply ahead of Thanksgiving break.

Major equity indexes in the US started the day on a mixed note on Wednesday as investors don't seem to be enthusiastic about taking large positions ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.2% on the day at 3,627, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.4% at 29,926 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.35% at 12,125.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Wednesday that it left the third-quarter GDP growth steady at 33.1% in its second estimate. Other data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders in October rose by 1.3% to surpass the market expectation of 0.9% and the trade deficit widened to $80.29 billion in October from $79.36 billion in September.

Later in the session, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index and the FOMC's November Minutes will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is down nearly 2% pressured by profit-taking following the impressive rally witnessed in energy stocks on Monday and Tuesday.

S&P 500 chart (daily)