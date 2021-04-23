S&P 500 Index opens slightly higher supported by tech shares

- Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed on Friday.
- Technology shares edge modestly higher ahead of the weeekend.
- The S&P 500 Energy Index stays in the negative territory.
Following Thursday's decline, major equity indexes in the US opened mixed on Friday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.12% on the day at 33,775, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.2% at 4,142 and the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 0.4% at 13,817.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Technology Index and the Communication Services Index both rise around 0.5% after the opening bell. On the other hand, the Energy Index stays in the negative territory as crude oil prices continue to have a tough time erasing this week's losses.
Later in the session, the IHS Markit's Manufacturing and Services PMI reports will be looked upon for fresh impetus. March New Home Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket as well.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
