S&P 500 Index opens sharply lower dragged by plunging energy stocks

- Wall Street's main indexes started the new week on the back foot.
- Renewed coronavirus fears overshadow stimulus bill deal on Monday.
- Energy stocks are suffering heavy losses amid plunging crude oil prices.
As signalled by the poor performance of futures indexes, major equity indices in the US opened deep in the red on Monday amid an intense flight to safety. As of writing, the S&P 500 was down 1.05% on the day at 3,671, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.6% at 30,000 and the Nasdaq Composite was falling 1.1% at 12,596.
A new strain of coronavirus detected in the UK is reportedly 70% more transmissible than COVID-19 and major economies announced border shutdowns and travel restrictions on Monday.
Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is at its highest level since early November at 26.73, up nearly 24% on a daily basis.
On a positive note, the US lawmakers finally reached an agreement on the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill over the weekend but this development seems to be failing to improve the market mood for the time being.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is down more than 2% pressured by a more-than-3% decline seen in crude oil prices. On the other hand, the Financial Index is the only major sector trading in the positive territory after the opening bell.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hit hard by new covid strain fears, bans
GBP/USD is trading around the 1.33, off the lows but down over 200 pips as the UK faces supply chain issues amid travel bans imposed to stop the spread of the new covid strain.
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.2200 as panic eases
EUR/USD has recovered from a daily low of 1.2129 as fears eases. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, marginally improving the market mood. Dollar giving up early gains.
XAU/USD reverses a dip to 3-day lows, flat-lined around $1880-85 region
Gold quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to three-day lows and is currently placed in the neutral territory, just below the $1885 level.
Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed
The market mood has soured and the US dollar is jumping as a new coronavirus strain in the UK triggered flight bans and heightened concerns. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, boosting gold. Vaccine and Brexit headlines are eyed.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.