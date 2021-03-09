S&P 500 Index opens sharply higher on the back of surging tech stocks

- S&P 500 Index is posting strong gains on Tuesday.
- The S&P 500 Technology Index is rising more than 2%.
- Financial shares slide amid slumping Treasury bond yields.
Major equity indexes in the US started Tuesday with impressive gains following a choppy performance at the start of the week. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 1.05% on the day at 3,862, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 0.3% at 31,898 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 2.6% at 12,618.
Reflecting the positive shift in market sentiment, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is done nearly 4% on the day.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Technology Index, which suffered heavy losses during last week's broad-based decline, is up 2.25% as the best performer in the early trade. On the other hand, pressured by a 4% drop in the 10-year US Treasury bond yields, the Financials Index is losing 1.6%.
Investors will be keeping a close eye on the US 3-year note auction at 1800 GMT.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD jumps to three-day tops, around $1720 level
Gold witnessed some short-covering on Tuesday and staged a goodish bounce from nine-month lows. Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and remained supportive of the move.
Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano advances unabated on its path towards decentralization. The so-called “Ethereum killer” will reach 100% decentralization by the end of March. ADA price is holding key support at $1.10 as volume remains light.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.