S&P 500 Index opens sharply higher following Wednesday's slump

- Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory.
- Major brokers restrict trading in volatile stocks on Thursday.
- Upbeat US data seems to be helping market sentiment improve.
Major equity indexes in the US started the day decisively higher after suffering heavy losses on Wednesday. Upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US and brokers' decision to restrict trading in highly speculative and volatile stocks allowed risk flows to dominate the markets on Thursday. At the moment, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down 18.8% on a daily basis.
As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7% on the day at 30,516, the S&P 500 was rising 0.66% at 3,775 and the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 0.32% at 13,152.
Earlier in the day, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers both announced that they will be raising margin requirements for certain stocks, including GME, AMC, EXPR and BB, while restricting trading in those stocks to the position closing only.
Meanwhile, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that the Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the fourth quarter grew 4% as expected. Additionally, the US Department of Labor reported that Initial Jobless Claims declined by 67,000 to 847,000 last week.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is up 2.15% as the biggest percentage gainer after the opening bell. On the other hand, the Consumer Discretionary Index is the only major sector in the negative territory, losing 0.15%.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.21 after US GDP
EUR/USD has jumped toward 1.2150 as the dollar slides after US GDP reflected weakness in the US economy, potentially suggesting more Fed support. The EU's vaccine crisis and President Biden's stimulus are eyed.
GBP/USD pares losses as the market mood improves
GBP/USD has been edging higher as the market mood improves but remains below 1.37. US GDP came out at 4%, within expectations and somewhat weighing on the dollar. The pound suffered earlier from concerns about an extended lockdown.
Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now?
So, today, I want to look at exactly what’s happening with GME, and let you know if it looks like a good time to buy the stock. What is happening with GME?
XAU/USD rallies to test descending trend-line hurdle, around $1860 level
Gold witnessed a dramatic turnaround during the early North American session and rallied over $20 in the last hour. The commodity jumped to fresh daily tops, around the $1860 region, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for a move above 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and approaches the key hurdle in the 91.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.