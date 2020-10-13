S&P 500 Index opens modestly lower, stays above 3,500

Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly lower on Tuesday.

House Speaker Pelosi says changes must be made to Trump's offer on coronavirus aid.

S&P 500 Communications Services Index trades in the green.

Major equity indexes in the US opened in the negative territory on Tuesday as investors adopt a cautious stance while waiting for fresh developments surrounding the US stimulus talks. As of writing, the S&P 500 was down 0.3% on the day at 3,523, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.34% at 38,741 and the Nasdaq Composite was falling 0.12% at 12,074.

Earlier in the day, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers in a letter that changes must be made to US President Donald Trump's offer on the coronavirus stimulus package if they were to reach an agreement.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Communication Services Index is up 0.4% on the day as the biggest daily percentage gainer in the early trade. On the other hand, the Utilities Index is down 0.62%.

S&P 500 chart (daily)