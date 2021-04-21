S&P 500 Index opens modestly lower pressured by falling energy stocks

- Wall Street's main indexes remain on the back foot.
- Energy stocks continue to push lower amid slumping oil prices.
- S&P 500 Communication Services Index is down nearly 1%.
After closing the first two days of the week in the negative territory, major equity indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors preserve their cautious stance. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.2% on the day at 4,125, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.1% at 33,845 and the Nasdaq Composite was falling 0.45% at 13,748.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is posting heavy losses for the second straight day pressured by a more-than-1% decline in US crude oil prices. The Communication Services Index is also down 1% amid the poor performance witnessed in FAANG stocks.
On the other hand, the Materials Index and the Healthcare Index both gain around 0.5% as the best-performing major sectors after the opening bell.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
