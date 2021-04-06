S&P 500 Index opens modestly lower following Monday's record-setting rally

Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the negative territory.

Energy stocks register strong gains amid rising crude oil prices.

Defensive sectors underperform after the opening bell on Tuesday.

After posting impressive gains and notching a new record high on Monday, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened lower on Tuesday as investors seem to be taking this opportunity to take some of their profits off the table. Currently, the SPX is down 0.15% on the day at 4,071, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is losing 0.22% at 33,457 and the Nasdaq Composite is falling 0.19% at 13,572.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is up 1.23% as the top performer in the early trade supported by a more-than-2% increase in US crude oil prices.

On the other hand, the defensive Utilities and Real Estate İndexes are down 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively, after the opening bell.

Earlier in the day, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it raised its outlook for global economic growth to 6% this year from 5.5% in January's forecasts led by a strong rebound in the US economy.

S&P 500 chart (daily)