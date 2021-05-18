S&P 500 Index opens modestly lower as energy shares slide

Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed on Tuesday.

Energy shares decline as crude oil prices turn negative on the day.

Technology stocks post small gains after the opening bell.

Following Monday's choppy session, major equity indexes started the second day of the week on a mixed note amid varying performances of major sectors. As of writing, the S&P 500 is losing 0.12% on the day at 4,158, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling 0.15% at 34,286 and the Nasdaq Composite is rising 0.25% at 13,346.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is down nearly 1% on the day pressured by a 0.4% decline in US crude oil prices. On the other hand, the Technology Index is up 0.2%, allowing the tech-sensitive Nasdaq Composite to stay in the positive territory.

The only data from the US showed on Tuesday that Housing Starts in April declined by 9.5% and Building Permits increase by 0.3%. The Real Estate Index is down 0.6% after this report.

S&P 500 chart (daily)