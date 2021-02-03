S&P 500 Index opens modestly higher supported by tech shares

- Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed on Wednesday.
- S&P 500 Communication Services Index is up more than 2%.
- CBOE Volatility Index is down nearly 4% after the opening bell.
Major equity indexes in the US started the day on a mixed note on Wednesday amid varying performances of major sectors. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.2% on the day at 3,835, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.25% at 30,614 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.33% at 13,500.
Nevertheless, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down nearly 4%, reflecting a relatively upbeat market mood.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Communication Services Index is up 2.1% as the top performer after the opening bell. On the other hand, the Real Estate Index is down 0.5%.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institue showed that the private sector employment in the US increased by 174,000 in January, compared to analysts' forecast of 49,000.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 after upbeat ADP NFP
EUR-USD remains on the back foot as the dollar rises with yields. ADP's private-sector jobs report showed an increase of 174,000 positions, better than expected. The ISM Services PMI is next and fiscal stimulus news from Washington is awaited.
DOGE at risk of a 60% downswing if vital support fails to hold
Dogecoin recovery has become an uphill task after plunging from $0.088. The bearish outlook has also remained unchallenged over the last couple of days, as reported. Meanwhile, the 'Meme Coin' is exchanging hands at $0.032 amid the bulls' intensive fight to hold above $0.030.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index: Next stop on the upside at 91.90
DXY pushes higher and navigates the area of fresh 2021 peaks around 91.30 on Wednesday.