S&P 500 Index opens modestly higher, stays above 3,300

Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed on Wednesday.

Falling technology shares weigh on the Nasdaq Composite.

Industrial shares are posting strong gains ahead of PMI data.

Major equity indexes in the US started the day on a mixed note on Wednesday as investors are waiting for the next significant catalyst. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.07% on the day at 3,317, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 0.55% at 27,436 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.5% at 11,129.

Ahead of the IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI report, the S&P 500 Industrials Index is up 0.85% on the day as the best-perofrming major sectors.

On the other hand, risk-sensitive Technology and Communication Services indexes are both down around 0.3% in the early trade.

After the opening bell, Nike Inc (NKE: NYSE) is up nearly 10% on the day at $128.55 boosted by price target hikes announced by at least 10 brokerage firms.

S&P 500 chart (daily)