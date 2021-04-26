S&P 500 Index opens modestly higher, financial stocks post strong gains

- Wall Street's main indexes opened in the positive territory.
- Financial stocks push higher supported by rising US T-bond yields.
Major equity indexes in the US opened slightly higher on Monday as investors gear up for key earnings figures, FOMC policy meeting and high-tier macroeconomic data releases later in the week.
As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.15% on the day at 34,093, the S&P 500 Index was rising 0.12% at 4,185 and the Nasdaq Composite was virtually unchanged at 13,927.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Financials Index is rising 1% on a daily basis supported by a modest increase seen in the 10-year US T-bond yield. On the other hand, the Consumer Staples Index is the worst performer after the opening bell, losing 0.7%.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline after US data miss
EUR/USD extends its intraday decline after topping 1.2100. The German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. US Durable Goods Orders missed expectations in March, advancing a modest 0.5%.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767
XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session. Next support for gold is located at $1,767. Strong resistance seems to have formed a little above $1,780.
Earnings season could spill over into crypto markets, fueling the next leg up
Bitcoin price shows a sharp spike on April 26, which has run into a stiff resistance barrier around $53,000. Ethereum price has overtaken the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,421 and eyes to retest the all-time high at $2,644. XRP price seems to be in sync with the market, suggesting a move toward $1.32 and $1.49.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?