S&P 500 Index opens modestly higher, all major sectors trade in positive territory

Wall Street's main indexes started the last day of the week higher.

Energy stocks post strong gains as oil prices push higher.

Following Thursday's upsurge, major equity indexes in the US opened modestly higher on Friday. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.4% on the day at 4,175, the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.3% at 13,539 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 0.47% at 32,345.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the positive territory after the opening bell. Supported by a nearly-3% increase in US crude oil prices, the Energy Index is rising 1.5%. On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate Index is up only 0.15%.

Meanwhile, the preliminary data published by the IHS Markit showed on Friday that the Services PMI in May rose to 70.1 and the Manufacturing PMI improved to 61.5.

S&P 500 chart (daily)