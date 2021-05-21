S&P 500 Index opens modestly higher, all major sectors trade in positive territory

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Wall Street's main indexes started the last day of the week higher.
  • Energy stocks post strong gains as oil prices push higher.

Following Thursday's upsurge, major equity indexes in the US opened modestly higher on Friday. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.4% on the day at 4,175, the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.3% at 13,539 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 0.47% at 32,345.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the positive territory after the opening bell. Supported by a nearly-3% increase in US crude oil prices, the Energy Index is rising 1.5%. On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate Index is up only 0.15%.

Meanwhile, the preliminary data published by the IHS Markit showed on Friday that the Services PMI in May rose to 70.1 and the Manufacturing PMI improved to 61.5.

S&P 500 chart (daily)

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

