S&P 500 Index opens lower, financial stocks lift Dow Jones

Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Friday.

Rising T-bond yields boost financial stocks ahead of the weekend.

S&P 500 Technology Index is down more than 1%.

Major equity indexes started the last day of the week on a mixed tone. As of writing, the S&P 500 ındex was down 0.38% on the day at 3,942, the financial-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 0.4% at 32,616 and the Nasdaq Composite was losing 1.5% at 12,859.

Boosted by a more-than-4% increase seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the S&P 500 Financials Index rising 1.4% as the best performing major sector. On the other hand, the risk-sensitive Technology and the Communication Services indexes both lose more than 1%.

Later in the session, the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for March will be looked upon for fresh impetus but investors are likely to remain focused on T-bond yields ahead of the weekend.

S&P 500 chart (daily)