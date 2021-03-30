S&P 500 Index opens lower as rising T-bond yields weigh on sentiment

- Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the negative territory.
- Financial shares post strong gains on the back of rising T-bond yields.
- Risk-sensitive technology stocks suffer heavy losses on Tuesday.
Major equity indexes in the US opened lower on Tuesday as investors adopt a cautious mood amid surging US Treasury bond yields. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 33,107, the S&P 500 was losing 0.4% at 3,955 and the Nasdaq Composite was falling 0.95% at 12,842.
The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield climbed to its highest level in more than a year at 1.774% on Tuesday and helped the financial stocks post strong gains following Monday's selloff. Currently, the S&P 500 Financials Index is the only major sector trading in the positive territory, rising nearly 1%.
On the other hand, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is down 1.2% and the Energy Index is losing 1.15% pressured by falling crude oil prices.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, tumbling below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.