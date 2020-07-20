S&P 500 Index opens little changed, stays above 3,200

Wall Street starts new week in a calm manner.

S&P 500 Index stays above 3,200 after gaining 1.25% last week.

Consumer Discretionary Index trades in positive territory on Monday.

Major equity indexes in the US started the new week near last Friday's closing levels as investors seem to be staying on the sidelines ahead of key second-quarter earnings figures.

As of writing, the S&P 500 Index, which gained more than 1% last week, is down 0.18% on the day at 3,218. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.37% at 26,570 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 10,666.

Later in the week, IBM, United Airlines, Microsoft, Intel, American Airlines and American Express will be among key corporations that are scheduled to publish their second-quarter results.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Consumer Discretionary Index is up 0.77% on the day as the top-performer. On the other hand, the Industrials Index is losing nearly 1%.

S&P 500 chart (daily)