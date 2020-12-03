S&P 500 Index opens little changed near 3,670

Wall Street's main indexes stay relatively quiet on Thursday.

S&P 500 Index Utilities Index stays deep in the negative territory.

Major equity indexes in the US started the day little changed on Thursday as investors seem to be staying on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up only 0.05% on the day at 3,671, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 0.2% at 29,940 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.3% at 12,496.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Utilities Index is losing 0.6% on the day. On the other hand, the Real Estate Index is up 0.4% as the top daily percentage gainer after the opening bell.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Department of Labor showed that Initial Jobless Claims declined by 75,000 to 712,000 last week but this report doesn't seem to be providing a boost to market sentiment. Later in the session, the ISM's Services PMI report will be watched closely by the market participants.

S&P 500 chart (daily)