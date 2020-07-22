S&P 500 Index opens little changed as risk rally takes a break

S&P 500 is staying relatively calm at the start of the day.

Energy shares are underperforming following Tuesday's upsurge.

S&P 500 Healthcare Index is up 0.7% as the top-performing major sector.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day little changed on Wednesday as investors seem to be moving to the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.18% on the day at 3,262, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 0.14% at 26,876 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.24% at 10,706.

Reflecting the mixed market sentiment, the CBOE Volatility Index is virtually flat on the day near 25 points.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index, which gained more than 6% on Tuesday, is losing 2%. On the other hand, the Healthcare Index is up 0.7%, the best performer in the early trade.

S&P 500 chart (daily)