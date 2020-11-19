S&P 500 Index opens in the negative territory around 3,550

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the negative territory.

Falling US Treasury bond yields weigh on financial stocks.

Major equity indexes in the US opened in the negative territory on Thursday after uninspiring macroeconomic data releases from the US. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.42% on the day at 29,320, the S&P 500 Index was losing 0.37% at 3,552 and the Nasdaq Composite was falling 0.15% at 11,876.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of Labor reported that the Initial Jobless Claims rose by 31,000 to 742,000 in the week ending November 14th. This reading missed the market expectation of 707,000 by a wide margin and weighed on market sentiment.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 post losses in the early trade. Pressured by a 3% decline in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the Financials Index is down 0.6% on Thursday.

S&P 500 chart (daily)