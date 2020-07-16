S&P 500 Index opens in red dragged by energy shares, tests 3,200

Wall Street's main indexes opened in the negative territory.

S&P 500 Energy Index falls more than 1% as the worst-performing major sector.

Upbeat Retail Sales data from US fails to improve market sentiment.

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the red on Thursday as investors adopt a cautious tone amid surging coronavirus cases. Reflecting the risk-off environment, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is up 3.5% on the day.

As of writing, the S&P 500 was down 0.75% at 3,202, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite was falling 1% at 10,447.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed that Retail Sales in June rose by 7.5% to $524.3 billion. Although this reading came in higher than the market expectation of 5%, it failed to provide a boost to market sentiment.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is down 1.6% on the day as the worst-performer. On the other hand, the defensive Utilities Index is up 0.4%.

S&P 500 chart (daily)